Some of touch football's stars of the future could be taking steps to greatness at Wagga's Jubilee Park this weekend as the city hosts a fourth straight Junior State Cup (Southern Conference). Thousands of gun young players will take to the fields from Friday through to Sunday, with 172 teams from 25 associations - from Sydney, south - converging on Wagga. Around 750 games will unfold over three days in a huge event for NSW Touch and a huge opportunity for young players according to general manager Dean Russell. "It's a really important event on our pathways cycle," Russell said. "A lot of kids get first noticed at these events, which then leads into selection in their regional teams to go away and play, which then can lead - especially for players in the under 16s and 18s - to talent identification for a higher level of representation at both state and Australian level. "There's some really good talented players coming, from right across the state. No one area has a monopoly on the best kids. "The talent is immense, spread across the state, so it's going to be really interesting to see how teams go." Hometown hopes will rest with Wagga Vipers representative teams who'll be hoping to make their presence felt at the business end of the carnival on Sunday afternoon. Russell says it's heartening to know that the country squads can be expected to take the challenge right up to some of the city visitors. "There's a lot of strong clubs and affiliates from down this way at an affiliate level and a junior level that compete really well with city-based teams," he said. "In the junior age groups, the country affiliates are just as strong. Two of our strongest affiliates will be here this weekend, Orange and Wagga." Staff from NSW Touch have been on the ground in Wagga since Monday, preparing for their first full event in a year. "Everything's looking pristine and ready to go," Russell said. "We're really happy with the way the venue's been presented so really looking forward to the weekend. "There's a lot of excitement amongst the kids and affiliates, purely because COVID has had so many impacts ove the last six to eight months. This is the first opportunity to really get out and have a fully-fledged event." It's not quite restriction-free, with Russell saying they're conscious of maintaining a level of concern to ensure public safety. There's disappointment that players can't hang around to support their other teams. But the 'arrive, play, leave' policy can have unexpected benefits for the city as visitors are forced to leave the touch precinct. Team numbers were capped at 172 and there are no under eights competitions or development teams involved. Wagga has successfully hosted three Junior State Cups and this will be the first edition of a new two-year hosting arrangement. Mayor Dallas Tout said a strong partnership has been forged by the organisations which have worked together to prepare for another smooth major event. "It highlights the great relationship we have with NSW Touch and the willingness of all involved to put on this event for the benefit of all the young players involved," Tout said. "I'm very confident this strong relationship will grow and prosper in the years ahead." "I wish all participants and officials the very best for another successful carnival." Games kick off from 8am Friday, through to grand finals from 2pm on Sunday. NSW Touch will livestream all games from the main stadium throughout the three days. Road closures are in place for sections of Red Hill Road and Bourke Street adjoining Jubilee Park.

