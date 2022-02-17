news, local-news,

LGBT teens across Wagga are finding community and friendship through a new youth group, led by recent high school graduate Bianca Lubke. Ms Lubke started the Alphabet Soup youth group online about a year ago, and has been hosting weekly, in-person meetings at the Curious Rabbit over the last few weeks. She created the group in hopes of providing queer teenagers a space to feel loved, safe, included, and to make friends with likeminded people - something she would have benefited from when she was younger. "I came out at a very early age and thankfully [have] a very supportive and wonderful family, but not every kid my age has the benefit of a supportive family, or a supportive school," the 18-year-old said. Ms Lubke began wearing a pride badge to school in Year 12, and she noticed that younger LGBT students began approaching her and confiding in her about their experiences. "I started talking to these younger kids at my school who just needed someone to talk to and to hang out with that understood them, and someone who wouldn't judge them for who they were," she said. Soon after this, the Alphabet Soup youth group was born. IN OTHER NEWS: "The reception has been amazing; even if just one person shows up and they're happy and they feel safe, that's a job well done for me," Ms Lubke said. While the group's members are able to come together and bond over shared experiences, it's also about having fun, with regular video and board game sessions. Some events are also being planned thanks to a grant from Council, including an upcoming documentary screening. Alphabet Soup meets every Thursday at 3.30pm at the Curious Rabbit, for LGBT teenagers aged 13-18. New members are welcome to drop by any time, and Ms Lubke is happy to chat with any parents beforehand about the group and what it involves.

