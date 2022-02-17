newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A brazen kidnapping in broad daylight sent shockwaves throughout the community of Wagga and kickstarted a six-month manhunt for the person responsible. Rod Smith was the acting Commander of the Riverina Police District at the time and can still remember when he first got that phone call on February 14, 2010 and found out that a child had been taken. "I guess it comes with years of investigating crime is initial thoughts that go through your head, is it somebody known to the child that has taken the child," he said. "We deployed our police and investigators out to the scene. "And, once we become aware of the circumstances of that, it was quite chilling to think that a young girl just playing with a scooter in the front yard, mum was inside in the kitchen, heard the child scream, looked out the window and saw a man dragging that child off, and it was a man she didn't recognise." Superintendent Smith said it soon hit home how serious the incident was. He said there was not a more traumatic experience for a mother than to witness their own child being kidnapped. Investigators were deployed and 90 minutes later, the six-year-old girl was found walking down a street. But, there was no sign of the man responsible. "We were able to confirm that this was a random kidnapping and hence began quite an extensive operation and strike force to try and identify who it was," Superintendent Smith said. "If there's one example of persistence and doggedness from detectives, this is it. "We really started with not a lot of information."

