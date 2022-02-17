news, local-news,

A Deniliquin man is due in Albury court on Thursday, facing 21 charges related to the alleged supply of illicit drugs. NSW Police said Strike Force Peridot was established in May last year to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs - namely methylamphetamine - in the Albury and Deniliquin areas. "As part of inquiries, a Holden Colorado utility was stopped on the Riverina Highway, 10 kilometres west of Albury, about 10.10am yesterday," police said in a statement on Thursday. The male driver, 31, allegedly returned a positive roadside drug test, while police spoke to his passenger, a 30 year-old man. "During a subsequent search, it will be alleged the younger man was in possession of 2.5 grams of methylamphetamine, as well as drug utensils and paraphernalia," the police said. "A further search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered more than 60 grams of the drug." In other news Both men were arrested and taken to Albury Police Station, with the results of older man's drug test to undergo further analysis. The younger man was charged with 21 offences: Supply prohibited drug (x10) Supply prohibited drug indictable and commercial quantity (x7) Supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis Possess prohibited drug (x2) Possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs The Deniliquin man was refused bail to appear in Albury Local Court on Thursday.

