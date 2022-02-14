sport, local-sport, mitch beer, country championships, sdra, qualifier, hardware lane, tullaghan, nominations, fiona sandkuhl

LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer is set to dominate the field for Saturday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Wagga. The nominations for the feature were released on Monday with Beer boasting seven of the 17 nominations for the event. Beer sprung a couple of surprises following the surprise withdrawal of Sunrise Ruby last week. Among his nominations were exciting three-year-old Hardware Lane and lightly-raced stayer Tullaghan. Hardware Lane has not been sighted since running sixth at Moonee Valley in September. He turned heads with a six-length maiden victory at Albury but has never raced over more than 1200m and has not trialed in preparation for a first-up run. A gallop on Tuesday morning will decide if he runs at Wagga on Saturday but Beer will accept either way with the wild card at Scone on March 20 the other option. "He's flying," Beer said of Hardware Lane. "He's more of a chance of going to the wild card. He's having a gallop like he's going (to Wagga). He's not a definite, definite starter but that horse is humming." The wild card was one option being considered for Sunrise Ruby not she was not among the nominations, putting a line through her for the Country Championships. Beer said he could not justify a trip to Scone for the $50,000 wild card. "Just being a mare, it's a lot to take her up there to race in that wild card," he said. "If I could have qualified her at home, I would have gone to the Country Championships route but as much as I love the Country Championships, I can't justify to her owners, to take her all the way to Scone for that race." MORE SPORT NEWS That leaves Beer's seven as Swagger, Mnementh, Power Me Up, Scarlet Prince, Snowbella, Hardware Lane and Tullaghan. Tullaghan's two career wins have come over 1600m and 2000m. Last start he was 10th over 2500m at Moonee Valley. Beer said he will use the Country Championships qualifier as an in between run for the stayer. "I had him in the 1800m race and nominated him at 10.52am," Beer explained. "He went too hard at Moonee Valley the other day, he needs to switch off a bit so he can get ready for that 2500m race at Albury." Beer revealed his stable apprentice, Fiona SandkuhI, will get the ride in the $150,000 feature. "I said to Fiona, if there's not many noms, we'll run him and you can ride him. I'd love for her to have a ride," he said. The rest of Beer's team of jockeys will be Jordan Mallyon, Simon Miller, Richard Bensley, Nick Souquet and Jason Lyon. Nominations Albert The Cat (Geoff Duryea), Another One (Gary Colvin), Blitzar (Chris Heywood), Fifty Carats (Chris Heywood), Gusonic (Donna Scott), Halo Warrior (Donna Scott), Hardware Lane (Mitch Beer), Mnementh (Mitch Beer), Mr Moppett (Phil Sweeney), Nic's Hero (Gary Colvin), Oamanikka (Donna Scott), Power Me Up (Mitch Beer), Scarlet Prince (Mitch Beer), Snowbella (Mitch Beer), Swagger (Mitch Beer), Tap N Run (Ron Stubbs), Tullaghan (Mitch Beer)

