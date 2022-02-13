Maree Hopkins and Michael Heagney combine with Son Of Spartacus to win Tumut Cup
SON Of Spartacus maintained his perfect Tumut record with a fighting victory in the cup on Saturday.
Former Wagga trainer Maree Hopkins made a triumphant return to the region as Son Of Spartacus ($4.60) wore down Sizzleonthebridge ($6.00) in a thrilling finish to the $17,000 Garry Gillespie Contructions Tumut Cup (1400m).
Michael Heagney camped Son Of Spartacus just off the lead before gradually wearing down Sizzleonthebridge in the straight to score by a half neck. Last year's winner, Hard Core ($2.00), was a further length and a quarter back in third.
Son Of Spartacus was able to turn the tables on Hard Core, after running a close second to him in last week's Braidwood Cup.
Hopkins, who is now based at Queanbeyan, was thrilled to land the Tumut Cup.
"It was very good. We had a fantastic day, there was a great crowd, the track was beautiful," Hopkins said.
"I was quietly confident. The track conditions were perfect for him. We drew a good barrier and there was a bit of speed in the race so we could get some cover and get a strong finish."
Son Of Spartacus took his record at Tumut to two from two in winning the feature. It was his fifth career win from 31 starts. The eight-year-old means the world to Hopkins.
"He was my first racehorse. I bought him when he was 16 months old," Hopkins said.
"I bought him before I actually got my trainer's licence. He's part of the family."
Hometown hope Crocodile Cod did not go around in the cup after being a late scratching at the barriers.
