A QUICKFIRE 88 from Lake Albert opener Alex Tucker helped the Bulls cement their top four spot on Saturday. Tucker smashed 88 from 63 deliveries in an innings that included 11 boundaries and two sixes against Saint Michaels at Rawlings Park on Saturday. It helped the Bulls to a five-wicket win, chasing down the Saints' total of 177 in the 38th over. It was a swift, strong response from Lake Albert, who were humbled for just 38 seven days prior against South Wagga. Lake Albert captain Isaac Cooper was happy to see his team respond in such a manner. "It was impressive," Cooper said. "A couple of results in the last two games now would definitely help but we're happy with where we're sitting." Cooper praised Tucker for his innings. "He's been working hard at his game this season and it came off (on Saturday)," he said. "He hit the ball very well to all parts of the ground. It was very entertaining to watch." Dave Garness, in his 100th game for the Saints, took three wickets in one over otherwise the chase was smooth sailing for the Bulls. MORE SPORT NEWS Cooper (24 not out) and Liam McCarthy (30 not out) saw Lake Albert home. It could have been a much smaller chase had it not been for some late resistance from the Saints as Nathan Dohl (46) and Jack Williamson (23 not out) put on 48 for the last wicket. Cooper (2-20 off 10) and Tom Doig (2-22 off 9.3) were the pick of Lake Albert's bowlers. "It was good for 80 per cent of the bowling innings. A couple of dropped catches at the end let them get away from us," Cooper said. "We were a bit disappointed in that but overall the bowling and the fielding was good."

