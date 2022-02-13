sport, local-sport, wagga city, cricket, wagga, rsl, josh thompson, tim jenkins, ben turner, south wagga

Wagga City have set their sights on this weekend's minor premiership showdown with South Wagga after a big win over Wagga RSL on Saturday. The Cats made it four wins on the trot with an eight-wicket demolition of the Bulldogs in the day night clash at Robertson Oval. The early loss of wickets continue to haunt Wagga RSL as they battled to 9-147 from their 50 overs, with late lower order runs helping save face. Wagga City cruised to 2-148 in reply, reaching the target inside 36 overs. Tim Jenkins led the chase for the Cats with an unbeaten 67, his second consecutive half century, while captain-coach Josh Thompson was also among the runs with 56. Thompson said it was full steam ahead to Saturday's clash against South Wagga now. "(Saturday) was a must win for us. If we slipped that game, it gave RSL a second chance of finishing top two. I think we've definitely cemented a spot in the top two now, even if we drop the last two games, but obviously you don't want to do that," Thompson said. "We get a crack at South Wagga next week and whoever wins that should get top spot. It's going to be a pretty big game for us next week and we're looking forward to it." Wagga City set up Saturday's win in the field, restricting Wagga RSL to 147. Ben Turner, with his off-spin, grabbed his opportunity with 3-32 from 10 overs, while Eduoard Grigg (2-11) and Luke Naumann (2-12) also played valuable rolls. Thompson described it as Wagga City's 'most complete' performance of the season. MORE SPORT NEWS "We've been talking to the whole group about attitude in the field and the process after the T20s is to stick with it, when momentum's shifting and it's not quite going your way, not to drop your head," he said. "We've really been over-emphasing that to the group. I think (on Saturday) there was only a five-over period where we dropped our heads but for the whole day, everyone was up and about, everyone fielded their arses off and everyone that had the ball did their best to bowl in a narrow corridor and try to make it really hard for them to score on that wicket. "As a bowling unit and fielding group, I think that was our most complete performance for the whole year." Thompson also paid credit to Jenkins for leading the way with the bat. "Tim has had two good scores in a row and I think he's really enjoying his time in first grade," he said. "He's really made the most of it and is killing it at the moment. I'm really happy for him because he does put in a lot of work, week in, week out, even when he was playing second grade. He's the most keen at training, he's always done everything right, we just haven't found a spot for him but that little window, he's taken it and good on him."

