COURTNEY Menzies believes the time is right to step up to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's head coaching role this season. The mid-courter, who joined partner and footballer George Alexander in returning to the Lions last year, has taken over from Shanna Crozier, who steered the Lions to just outside the top five in 2021. Menzies, 23, has spent the past five years coaching Osborne's under-16s, including a premiership, and her first coaching role was at the Lions' A-reserves a few seasons ago. "Coaching A-grade has been my goal for a long time. I was just waiting for the right time to be ready and I've got Emma Walsh helping out this year as an assistant," she said. "She did it last year, and others who have coached previously are going to give me a hand as well. I'm looking forward to it." OTHER NEWS The Lions will welcome back goal shooter Keleni Tadeo to the fold this year, while Menzies also hopes to blood a few under-17s as the club looks to return to finals. "I'll hope to guide them and develop them into solid first graders," she said. "It's a bit hard to say how we might go just yet. We have our trials coming up so we'll have more of an idea when the team is selected after that." Like most of the netballers, Menzies is also juggling netball training with football training after the Lions began their AFL Southern NSW Women's campaign in style with a big win over Brookdale last Friday. "We've had meetings about it and Wednesday is footy training, Monday and Thursday is netball training and Friday we play footy. They're pretty busy weeks at the moment," Menzies said. "Probably three quarters of the (football) team are netball players. There's a lot of netball instincts similar to footy that you don't realise, and having that extra fitness behind us might help us when we start playing netball." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/ac1134cc-4c4a-4c58-9d1e-8f087f16270d.jpg/r0_61_2953_1729_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg