GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong's players were given a crash course on the game's fundamentals by one of the best in the business at a pre-season training run on Saturday. Wagga product and Sydney Swans footballer Harry Cunningham was on hand to guide the side through their paces as they look to build on last year's successful campaign. The Lions finished top of the Riverina League ladder last season, before the cancellation of the finals series denied them a tilt at a flag. Cunningham is off contract at the end of this season and has racked up 151 games for the Swans. Lions coach Sam Martyn said the group got a boost out of his appearance as they build towards the start of their 2022 campaign. GGGM faces a potentially challenging start to their season after being drawn to play last year's fellow top four sides Wagga Tigers (round one), Coolamon (round two) and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes (round three). "He was discussing how important the fundamentals are in football, and how it stands up regardless of whether you're playing Auskick or AFL football," Martyn said. "It's making sure those basics stand up in the heat of battle. He took us through a few of those, and brought some of Sydney's infamous running sessions down as well. "He's played well over 100 games of AFL football, having someone with that experience and knowledge to run our guys through a session was really invaluable. OTHER NEWS "He was happy to hang around and sign some autographs and merchandise for the younger supporters, and get some photos." Martyn said it was beneficial for the side's more talented youngsters to rub shoulders with a player who had progressed to the top level after previously playing in the Riverina League. "Being a Riverina boy himself he loves to see the competition being successful, and players from this area being successful too," he said. "His message was the more Riverina players we can see at the highest level the better. It was great for our younger players who aspire to reach the higher levels to hear that." The Lions' footballers and netballers will duel against each other in this Sunday's Ganmain Triathlon, the opening event of the Riverina Tri Series. "It's always a really good event the club holds. It was awesome last year with the amount of athletes they have and it's good to show off our facilities as well," Martyn said. "A few boys did it last year and I definitely think they got some benefits out of it. If you're training for that along with football, you notice you're at the front of the pack with the running in footy."

