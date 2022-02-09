sport, local-sport,

GRIFFITH'S netball resurgence has received another major boost after the club signed former Super Netballer Johannah Munro for the upcoming season. The 35-year-old, who generally plays goal defence or wing defence, has moved to Griffith from Melbourne to be closer to the extended families of husband Clint, and children Tom and Ruby. The Swans finished second on the Riverina League table last year in coach Georgia Fuller's first season as coach, before the finals series was abandoned. Munro began her Super Netball career in 2004 with Melbourne Phoenix, before joining the Melbourne Vixens as part of their inaugural team in 2008. She spent the next three years as captain of West Coast Fever, before returning to the Vixens for a swansong season in 2013. Griffith vice president Karen Conlan said Munro's knowledge of the game will be just as valuable as her playing talent. "You've got a very experienced and capable leader on the court with Georgia (Fuller, Swans coach), so they can share the responsibility there," she said. "We've gained plenty with her playing ability, but her coaching knowledge is going to be a huge asset. "She's keen to be a part of our club and is also interested in doing clinics with our juniors, which she has done here in the past. "Her sister Stephanie played for us a few years ago and her brother Shaun as well. She's got connections here at Griffith." Munro will be an invaluable sounding board for Fuller, given she has filled specialist coaching roles with the Vixens since her retirement. Fuller will have her hands full this season also juggling an assistant coaching role with the Southern Sports Academy. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/a40e797b-ea27-4708-931f-8aaa45b2469a.jpeg/r0_23_512_312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg