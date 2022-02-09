sport, local-sport,

THEY'VE joined forces many times on the netball court, but Mikaela Cole and mother Tracy Schulz-Cole never expected to get the same opportunity in football. But Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlake's entry into the AFL Southern NSW Women's competition presented an opportunity too good to pass up. Cole, 21, had a debut to remember with three goals in the Goannas' first-up 8.16 (64) to 1.0 (6) win over fellow newcomers Marrar at Langtry Oval last week. Both Cole and Schulz-Cole were named in the team's best, and MCUE will play their first home game against Turvey Park this Friday night. She said it's a memorable experience to be able to share the football field with her mother. "It's another really great experience. Not a lot of girls get to have to play with their mum, in particular in a contact sport," she said. "She basically just got roped into it. For me personally there was a school competition when we were in high school, but for her she obviously didn't get that opportunity. "I think she got named in our best players so she couldn't have got too bad." Like netball Cole has found herself in attack while Schulz-Cole helps patrol the defence. "We didn't really cross paths too much (on the field) on the weekend. It's not something everyone gets to do (play alongside their daughter)," Schulz-Cole said. "Maybe half the girls in the team are netballers, and sometimes when the coaches explain the drills we relate that back to netball. "In terms of timing is it's similar to netball, in footy you have to time your run or your lead as you would on the court. OTHER NEWS "I've grown up around footy all my life and watching footy. My husband and my son played, I already know the rules and how to kick a ball. "There's a few more in the crowd than we thought there might be and some of our men's footballers were there. It brings a bit of excitement, a bit more footy to watch before the men's season starts." Cole has also taken up the first grade coaching role at MCUE this year and is navigating a 'hectic' period personally. Cole-Schulz has also played well over 400 first grade netball games for the club. "I know most of my nights are filled up with training and it's only going to get more hectic from here, but at least they don't cross over too much," she said. "We're in the middle of trials so netball is still at the forefront of my mind, there's a lot going on for me. "In footy we've been training since before Christmas working on skills, but the last couple of weeks expanded to game play and specifics for the forwards, midfielders and defence. "It's not like netball where you've played it for a long time and you know everyone and all the teams. You walk into every game not knowing how good each team is going to be." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

