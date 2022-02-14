sport, local-sport, mathew cahill, championships, country, sdra, halo warrior, participator, qualifier, donna scott

ALBURY trainer Donna Scott has been quick to snare the services of leading Southern District jockey Mathew Cahill for Saturday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m). Cahill had the choice of a number of leading chances and opted for the Tim Donnelly-trained three-year-old Participator, who was a shock withdrawal on Friday due to injury. Scott was quick to get on the phone and offered Cahill the ride on last Thursday's preview winner, Halo Warrior, which he accepted. The opportunity on Halo Warrior arose after Brodie Loy, who rode the horse to victory at Wagga last Thursday, opted to ride at Gosford on Saturday instead. Scott was thrilled to get Cahill on Halo Warrior. "I couldn't have been happier," Scott said. "Not for Tim's sake but a big relief off my shoulders. "I was over the moon." MORE SPORT NEWS Cahill has ridden Halo Warrior on four previous occasions for a win and a sixth placing in this race last year. Scott also now boasts a third runner in Saturday's feature after the arrival of last-start Wagga winner Gusonic to her stable last week. Gusonic was previously with fellow Albury trainer Laura McCullum but has been sent to Scott. The five-year-old won a benchmark 58 at Wagga last month and has not started since. He boasts three wins from just 10 career starts. "I happened to get hold of him unfortunately with some stuff going on with Laura. The owners wanted it to go so what do you do?" Scott said. "He'll start. He'll have a gallop (on Tuesday) and make sure everything's right with him and he'll start. "I don't know if he's had a start at the trip yet or not, I haven't done too much form, but he's bred to get over a bit of ground." Louise Day will take the ride on Gusonic. Oamanikka will be ridden by Winona Costin. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

