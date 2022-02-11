sport, local-sport,

St Michaels have a hundred reasons to try to break through for their first victory of the season at Rawlings Park today with paceman Dave Garness playing his 100th first grade game for the club. They take on Lake Albert (who themselves have a point to prove after being skittled for 38 last week) and the chance to reward a long serving wicket-taker might be just the spark Saints need. "We've just got to bat. Very few times this year - or not at all - have we batted to our capabilities. The boys need to dig deep, bat for 50 overs and score 220 or 230," Garness said. "We're pretty happy with our bowling attack. We could defend that quite easily." Garness, 27, has been travelling from Cootamundra to play almost every summer since he debuted as a 16-year-old when his grandmother would drive him across. In a tough season, you can come to learn a little more about what a club means. "It's not something you think about (reaching triple figures) but to have that many seasons and be one of the very few at the club to do it, it's a bit of an honour," Garness said. "I love St Micks. They've given a lot back to me so I'm happy I can give them a hundred games. "Even in a year like we're having this year, it's just a good group of lads there. They all get around each other and have a good time." Garness' career best figures are 6-46 against Wagga City seven years ago. He's also had five-fors twice against Lake Albert - once in a semi-final in 2014, and his 5-13 against the Bulls two years ago. That 2019-2020 season was particularly memorable, with Garness taking 34 wickets at an average of 13.65. But the highlight of his career has been a couple of very special club honours. "I've been lucky to win the Anthony Baker medal a couple of times, the best-and-fairest for St Michaels," Garness said. "Obviously after Bakes passed, the medal was named after him and I like to think that's a pretty big honour." Garness remembers Baker fondly, as one of the best players he has played with. "For an older bloke, Anthony Baker was just phenomenal and to get to play two or three seasons with him was really good. I really enjoyed that period at the club," Garness said. Former captain Beck Frostick was another outstandingly talented teammate. Garness succeeded Frostick as skipper this season but a knee injury and struggles to make it to training saw him hand it over to Nathan Corby at Christmas. He said he's been motivated to simply do his best, be consistent and establish himself among the better bowlers of the competition. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

