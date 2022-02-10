sport, local-sport,

IT would normally be just a nondescript fourth grade clash, but South Wagga's match-up with Kooringal Colts at Duke of Kent Oval on Saturday will take on some greater significance. The Blues will use the match to help raise money for breast cancer research through the McGrath Foundation's Pink Stumps Day. They have currently raised just over $1300, and hope to increase that to $2500 by holding a BBQ and raffle, and selling cupcakes and drinks at the match, which begins at 1pm. South Wagga are enjoying a resurgence in fourth grade this season and sit top of the ladder. Blues skipper Damian Armstrong's family has history dealing with breast cancer and his team was happy to get behind the cause. "We've got two breast care nurses in Wagga that are part of the McGrath Foundation. We thought it's our last year at playing, we'll have a crack at helping out," Armstrong said. "My mother is a breast care survivor, as well as an aunty. There is a bit of family history there and for a couple of the other guys as well." OTHER NEWS Most of their players have played together on and off for the past 25 years and decided to have a swansong season this summer. "I had last year off, but a heap of us older blokes got on the beers one night and we thought 'let's do it one more time'," Armstrong said. "It's 13 blokes who have played together for the last 25-30 years, having one last hitout." The pink stumps will be used at the match, with three of those to be presented afterwards to people who have made generous donations. To donate to 'South Wagga Blues Old Fellas', head to the link HERE.

