In concept, the Inland Rail Corridor (IRC) is an infrastructure project to create a dedicated rail freight line between Melbourne and Brisbane. Originally costed at $4 billion when mooted in 2015, the original business case is now obsolete and a review supposedly underway. Funded by taxpayers and, similar to any commercial project, we expect return on investment. Knowing the full extent of a project is usual prior to turning the first sod. But, this project is very different. Australian Rail Track Corporation is project convener and current expenditure is well beyond $4 billion and closer to $14 billion with no final figure in sight. The final locations of the terminals in Brisbane and Melbourne have not been finalised, much less confirmed. Environmental and hydrological impact statements still have not been finalised, yet tracks are relentlessly being laid over NSW. A recent tender for $1.43 million has been awarded to Austrak for supply of 22 million concrete sleepers. As the railway transects Wagga, what are the ramifications for the city? The IRC boasts there'll be 20 trains with 32 wagons of double-stacked containers rumbling through every 24 hours. At a speed of around 20km/h for each1.8km (and eventually 3.6km) train, traffic at the Bourke Street crossing will be halted for up to 10 minutes. If you are in the queue at the Urana Street roundabout, your delay may be 15 minutes. Multiply this by 20 trains and this totals five hours. The Fernleigh bridge isn't high enough for double-stacked containers so massive changes are needed for this infrastructure. Where are the plans with resultant traffic diversions? Along the 1700km route, there are too many examples of poorly planned components of the project yet tracks continue being laid. Taxpayers are entitled to see the final business case, all reports and have them available for independent scrutiny and due diligence. "Commercial in confidence" is a piteous excuse to keep it out of public probity. In the meantime, stop any further expenditure until the above issues are resolved. Incidentally, the ARTC is a nest of National Party interests. I have always imagined your scribe Ray Goodlass would have had one of those posters about Geronimo saying something like walk a mile in my moccasins before you judge me or similar. I have been wondering when Ray did his tour of duty in Afghanistan. He should be thanking the soldiers for making Australia a place where his ramblings can be heard, not trying to persecute them. As usual his column has a lot of great ideas the government should do, but with a trillion dollar deficit not one idea on how to pay that back. As they say, if you don't vote Green when you are 18 you don't have a heart. If you still vote Green when you are 40 you don't have a brain.

