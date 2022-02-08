news, local-news,

Reading the articles and letters in the Advertiser, I have been noticing that some of the writers have come from the Ron Barassi academy. He used to say on his footy show to "Pull your socks up, if you can't be a footballer at least look like one". We have writers who continually quote from The Sydney Morning Herald, which is from the same stable as Victoria's The Age (Ron Barassi country) who back when Ron had his footy show was the paper for the people who knew just that bit more than the readers of the Herald Sun (the paper with the highest circulation in Australia). Things have moved on from the 1970s and we now know that dieldrin is not good to spray on children, quoting The Age or similar won't make you a footballer and the ABC is not our ABC anymore. Unless you are a left-leaning Fairfax reader. ScoMo is certainly going through a tough time at the moment. And there can be no doubt that he is well aware of the old adage: who needs enemies when you have friends like Gladys! But never mind, those knife wounds in his back will eventually heal, and maybe, just maybe, he could pull off another miracle and win the upcoming election? After all, he does believe in miracles. Many media commentators immediately refer to housing loans when talking about looming interest rate rises. All I want is the political parties in the upcoming federal election to discuss how they intend paying the interest bill on the $1 trillion the federal government owes? Do they intend on paying the interest bill from increased taxes or reduced spending? We should be very proud of Mr Morrison, unfortunately, he showed some humility and truthfulness by admitting a problem that we'd had with vaccinations over the month and the government policy wasn't satisfactory. Really, that is an exceptional thing for some tall poppy, someone in the political spotlight to show enough humility to admit wrongdoing. Certainly puts himself under the microscope because there was so much criticism that followed. Just because he was truthful and admitted in a humble way. It really is shocking when you think that a teller of truth and a little humbleness can cop so much blame and criticism. It's not right at all. If you are deep down cranky and you are resisting authority it doesn't do you much good and certainly for criticism of the prime minister, for what he did, I think was very wrong. It was blown out of proportion. Just because he was truthful and admitted fault. What's the matter with that? We really should be proud of ourselves if his leadership can lead us to be truthful and humble enough to admit wrongdoing every so often. What's the matter with that? I'll say that our leader, we are Jesus people, we are followers of the way and the truth and the light. He's leading the way for us and Morrison shows himself to be a very good follower of the way and we say thank you.

