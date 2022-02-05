news, local-news,

So Donald Trump is intending to run for the White House again. All I can say is if the American electorate is stupid enough to elect him they will get nothing more and nothing less than they deserve, sadly I suspect the world will suffer too. Trump doesn't care about women, he doesn't care about coloured people, he only wants to con sufficient numbers to assure his re-election. Following the allegations of sexual assault by former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, Prime Minister Scott Morrison took action and funded a Women's Safety Minister, Women's Economic Security Minister, the Gaetjens inquiry, the Foster Review and the Jenkins Report. If the criminal trial in June finds the defendant not guilty of sexual assault, these government initiatives will have been an unjustified use of public funds. In response to the letter written by former councillor Mary Kidson, which commented on Russia and Ukraine ("Democratic decisions needed", January 28) The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation should hire her as a security consultant. Bryan Pomeroy ("Be careful what you wish for", January 27) is saying it like it is not how we'd like it! READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: Regional voters should consider the value of their vote LETTERS: The best date for our national day has yet to arrive LETTERS: Politics on refugees lacking leadership, compassion Febfast, our annual month-long pause on booze and unhealthy snacks is back on The spirit of Febfast has always been to give a little up, to give a lot back to the community. Surprise yourself, and sign up for a month without alcohol, sugar, or another vice of your choosing. Febfast is the perfect excuse to kick-start the year with a little good health and good will. Across Australia, we're seeing thousands of people give up alcohol, sugar, or a vice of their choice in February to raise funds for young people experiencing serious disadvantage. Funds raised give young people access the resources and support they require to lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Benefits like better sleep, saving money, and getting fit speak for themselves. Two-thirds of participants have signed up for a month-long fast from alcohol to reset after the festive season and to dial-up their New Year's resolutions. Febfast is run by the Youth Support and Advocacy Service (YSAS) and as our only fundraiser for the year, it raises critical funds to assist severely disadvantaged young Australians recover from serious drug, alcohol, and mental health problems, which have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. This year, I hope you'll join our community of Febfasters who are getting their health back on track by taking a pause for a cause. It's not too late to register: you can sign up at www.febfast.org.au HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

