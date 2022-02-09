news, local-news,

RESIDENTS can live out their Triassic Park dreams this weekend with Dinosaur Festival Wagga promising a fun and insightful experience. The exhibition has begun setting up their "life-size animatronic dinosaurs", which will roar into action on Friday with various activities and amusement rides arranged across the three-day event. Dinosaur Festival director David Huni said he is happy that NSW's COVID-19 situation has enabled the exhibition to go ahead as planned despite some recent bumps in the road. "The last three shows we had to postpone because of Omicron... So we are very happy that we are being received by the people in Wagga," he said. "The Show Society has really supported us from the beginning, and with all that support, we can go to not just big cities but small cities which is our mission." WHAT'S ON One of the biggest dinosaur exhibitions in the world, Mr Huni's festivals have visited several countries including Canada, the USA and South Africa, logging a 13m Tyrannosaurus Rex and 18m Brachiosaurus with them along their travels. Despite having been forced to speak out against allegations the event was a scam, he happy to see residents have been undeterred by the rumours and chosen to support the travelling show. "We just feel that it's a good opportunity for the people in Wagga to enjoy some family time," he said. "So come and enjoy the amazing rides, enjoy some festival foods, and see the dinosaurs. They move, they blink and you can see them breathe so it's very interesting. "It's incredible to imagine that these animals lived before us, they were drinking the same water, and they were walking on the same ground as us." Tickets can be purchased online, and the exhibition will be in Wagga from Friday February 11 until Sunday February 13.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/1e8386c3-2c89-4ddf-92ac-5fc4f260bb8b.jpg/r11_66_2949_1726_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg