sport, local-sport, riverina, women, regional bash, cricket, lucy mckelvie-hill, alicia donohue, charlotte waring, bullets

SOME of Cricket Wagga's finest talent have played a crucial part in Riverina's historic Regional Bash title win. Riverina completed a rags to riches story at North Sydney Oval on Monday night as they downed Coffs Coast Chargers by 21 runs to take the statewide title for the first time. Cricket Wagga products Lucy McKelvie-Hill, Alicia Donohue and Charlotte Waring were all part of the victorious team, playing important roles in the semi-final win over Illawarra Flames, before backing it up just hours later in the decider. Riverina batted first in the final and finished at 6-103 from their 20 overs, before restricting Coffs Coast to 7-82. It completed a remarkable campaign for Riverina, who had previously struggled to win a game in the preliminary rounds and never made it through to the statewide finals in Sydney. McKelvie-Hill, the eldest of the Wagga trio at 18, said it was a great thrill to win the title. "It was really exciting," McKelvie-Hill said. "Obviously we batted first and didn't know if the total was going to be enough but once we started bowling, the energy was up in the field, everyone was excited to be there and once the game got closer and closer to the end, you could tell the girls were really excited to be actually achieving the win for once." Former Sydney Sixers cricketer Jodie Hicks helped lead Riverina's campaign this year. McKelvie-Hill said the inclusion of Hicks, along with the squad's growing experience made the difference to this year's campaign. MORE SPORT NEWS "I'd say a bit more experience (was the difference). Obviously we had quite good players like Jodie Hicks but in previous years we've had good players but young players," she said. "So I think having that extra couple of years definitely helped. "We haven't even made the semi-finals in the past years. We've lost every game. So this year we didn't win all of our games in the rounds, we beat Canberra by percentage and that's why we were able to go. To win both games (on Monday) was pretty impressive." While three Cricket Wagga products played in Monday's finals series in Sydney, another, Perri Nash, was also part of the team in the qualifying rounds. McKelvie-Hill, who has now moved to Canberra for university, believes the breakthrough victory can do a lot for the women's game in the Riverina. "Because there's a fair few of us still in the (Riverina Women's Academy) programs, I think knowing that we have won something, because we haven't won anything before, now that we have won it, there's an end in sight and there's something that we can achieve and it will boost everyone's confidence, who was apart of it," she said. "Everyone will be keen to be out there and looking forward to it every year." McKelvie-Hill and Donohue made ducks in the final, while Waring contributed an important unbeaten 13 from 15 deliveries late in the innings. McKelvie-Hill then had three overs for the ball, returning an economical 0-10. "After getting the duck I was like, god I've got to do something here otherwise I've done nothing for the whole game so I just tried to bowl it so I wasn't getting whacked around," she said. Donohue took a wicket in the semi-final, while McKelvie-Hill made a valuable 11 off 13.

