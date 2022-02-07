sport, local-sport,

THEY entered the season unsure of their place in the pecking order. But North Wagga showed they'll again be a team to be reckoned with in this year's AFL Southern NSW Women's competition with a round one win over East Wagga Kooringal on Friday night. The Saints looking to go one better after falling to Charles Sturut University in last year's grand final, booted four unanswered goals in the 4.1 (25) to 0.6 (6) victory at Gumly Oval. North Wagga booted two goals in the second and final quarters respectively to secure the four points, with Jordan Barrett, Georgia Beard, Sarah Harmer, Emily Pollard, Darcie Manning and Melinda Hyland leading the way. The Saints are without last year's key forward Skye Davey, who accepted an invite to take part in the new AFL NSW-ACT Summer Series, while recruit Millie Gentle followed suit. It means they are road testing a new forward structure in the early rounds of the season. "We have a whole new forward line, so it was a case of testing things out and seeing how it goes," Harmer said. "Our first goal was kicked by a (Temora recruit) Darcey Manning, who's never played Aussie Rules before. "Skye was our only real main forward last year, so we're trialling things to see who works best in that area of the ground. "Everyone was pretty fatigued in the second half. It was pretty hot and the new players were still figuring it all out." The Saints admitted in the lead-up to the season they weren't sure where they stood in the pecking order with a number of new player this year. But the result has given them belief they can contend again. "It was kind of nice to get that first goal and it gave us some self belief," Harmer said. North Wagga's round two home game against Brookdale as been moved to Langtry Oval this Friday (6.30pm) and will kick off a double header before Marrar take on Narrandera (7.30pm). OTHER NEWS The Bluebells were shut out by Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 7.8 (50) to 0.0 (0), but Harmer expects the youthful Lions to stamp themselves as a contender this year. "I think Ganmain is going to be one of the stronger teams. They've got a lot of young girls in their team and they're going to have the fitness advantage over us mothers and oldies," she said. In the other Pool A match, two final quarter goals allowed CSU to hold off a gallant Griffith 4.4 (28) to 3.7 (25). In Pool B, Mikaela Cole kicked three goals to help Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes win the battle of the competition newcomers against Marrar 8.16 (64) to 1.0 (6), Narrandera held off Coolamon 2.2 (14) to 1.2 (8) and Collingullie-Glenfield Park was too strong for Turvey Park 3.4 (22) to 1.0 (6). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

