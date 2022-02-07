sport, local-sport,

WAGGA Water Polo's junior stocks showed their promise after the host club claimed bronze in under-14 girls and boys divisions at the weekend's NSW Junior Country Club Championships. Held at the Oasis Aquatic Centre for the second time in three years, the under-14 boys bounced back from a 15-2 semi final loss to eventual winners Central Newcastle with a 10-6 win against Illawarra Highlands Sharks in the bronze medal clash. The under-14 girls' preliminary round matches were played at Junee due to a big increase in teams for this year's carnival. OTHER NEWS They returned to Wagga for the finals, where the 'Bidgeegators' accounted for Albury club Northside Stingrays 13-5. Bidgeegators under-14 boys coach Lauren O'Hara said the stiff competition was an eye opener for the players given COVID had restricted chances to play at a representative level. "Newcastle Seahorses convincingly took out our division. they were super strong and very skilful. It was a humbling experience for the boys which is great for them," O'Hara said. "Then bronze medal game was a very tight contest, even though the score was comfortable enough in the end. Our boys were nervous to start with, but once they settled down and controlled the passing they played well and ended up with the bronze." O'Hara said the more physical nature of representative water polo compared to club level took some adjusting to early from the players. "The first couple of games they'd get touched by a player and they look up at the ref thinking they'll call it," she said. "By the end of the weekend all the kids across the board are playing at a much higher level and thriving on the extra competition. "It's definitely more physical and that's what takes them by surprise. It's a contact sport, but once they realise what they're in for they step up and really enjoy it." Wagga Water Polo president Josh Paul is hopeful the club will retain hosting rights for next year. "NSW Water Polo couldn't be happier with our facilities. All the teams loved how they were treated at the championships but also around the town," he said. "Junee worked well and the event brought a lot to the community through the economy." Wagga's under-14 boys development team finished fifth, the under-16 boys sixth and the under-16 girls ninth.

