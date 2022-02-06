sport, local-sport,

KOORINGAL Colts skipper Keenan Hanigan feels young gun Shaun Smith has found the belief he's a first grader after cracking his first half century in Saturday's eight-wicket win over Wagga RSL. Needing to win to keep their finals hopes alive, the Colts dismissed the Bulldogs for 159 before their batsmen made light work of the run chase. Smith, who also keeps wicket, finished unbeaten on 51 off 59 balls, backing up last week's quickfire 39 off 27 in another convincing victory over St Michaels. Hanigan said the team always had faith the 15-year-old would find his feet after he arrived at the club last season. OTHER NEWS "It's not bad from a 15-year-old who has taken on a bit of responsibility batting at three and keeping for us," Hanigan said. "Even though he probably hasn't got the runs he'd like, he's coming out of his shell a bit and having a voice in the team as our wicketkeeper. "He's got talent and that innings proved it. He came to us last year and was very raw and had a lot of potential, we're starting to see that coming through. "He's starting to maybe believe he does belong in first grade. We keep picking him, so we believe he does." The win was vital for the fifth-paced Colts, who are now just four points behind both Wagga RSL (third) and Lake Albert (fourth). They take on ladder leaders and defending premiers South Wagga next week, but Hanigan said they had belief after two big wins on the trot. "It's almost a perfect performance from us, to roll them for 160 and take our chances in the field, then get them two down," he said. "It's something we haven't done for a long time, a convincing win like that. "We're playing South Wagga next week and it's probably a good week to have them coming off two convincing wins, when our confidence is up." Tim Cameron led the way for the bat for Wagga RSL with 51, Kaylem Fitzpatrick compiled 47 opening the batting for the Colts and Darcy Irvine claimed 3-36 for the victors.

