Kooringal Colts all-rounder Hamish Starr will be looking to make the most of an opportunity with Riverina. Starr is the lone Wagga representative in the Riverina team, with South Wagga pair Brayden Ambler and Blake Harper both unavailable. Starr took 0-20 from five overs and made a quickfire 18 from 16 deliveries in Riverina's opening round 64-run loss to ACT Southern Districts at the country championships in Nowra on Friday. ACT Southern Districts made 8-238 off their shortened 44-over innings and Riverina never looked in the hunt as they were dismissed for 174 in the 43rd over. Riverina coach Trent Ball said it was great to have Starr involved and was 'excited to see how he goes'. Riverina take on Western and Greater Illawarra on Saturday and Sunday.

