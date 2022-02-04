Eight records broken at Mater Dei Catholic College swimming carnival
GIRLS came to the fore at Mater Dei Catholic College's swimming carnival on Thursday night.
For the second consecutive year, the college was forced to hold a 'competitiors only' carnival at Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This did not stop some brilliant performances in the pool with eight records broken.
Abbie Donelan was the star of the show, breaking four records and in the process became the first 13-year-old female to break 30 seconds for the 50m freestyle.
She also set new times for the 13 years girls 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle and 12-14 girls 200m individual medley.
Chloe Donelan also got in the act, breaking the 16 years girls 50m backstroke record by two seconds with a time of 33.14 seconds.
MORE GALLERIES
Natalia Horsley also broke two new records in the 16 years girls 50m freestyle and butterfly. In fact, in the 16 years girls 50m butterfly, Horsley, Georgie and Chloe Donelan all finished in record time
Not to be completely left out, the 13 years Carroll House relay team did the boys proud with a record-breaking time of 2:23.08.
Mater Dei sports coordinator Nathan Irvine was proud of the students' efforts.
"The atmosphere of the carnival was a little different but this didn't seem to affect our swimmers," Irvine said.
"With such standout performances, we will be looking to put together a very strong team as we look to the BISSA Swimming Carnival in the coming weeks."
Sherrin claimed the house champions title for a second consecutive year.
Age champions in the diving were Zoe Curry, Max Lenehan, Philomena Grigg and Archie Jenkins
AGE CHAMPIONS
12 years: Juliet Pearce and Oliver Gailey
13 years: Abbie Donelan and Jones Russell
14 years: Emily Whiting and Ben Devries
15 years: Ella Creighton and Bailey Figgis
16 years: Natalia Horsley and Oscar Gianniotis
Senior: Caitlin Wheeler and Thomas Horsley
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark dailyadvertiser.com.au
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Comments
Discuss "Girls dominate Mater Dei swimming carnival"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.