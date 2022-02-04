sport, local-sport, mater dei, catholic college, swimming, carnival, records, abbie donelan, chloe donelan, natalia horsley

GIRLS came to the fore at Mater Dei Catholic College's swimming carnival on Thursday night. For the second consecutive year, the college was forced to hold a 'competitiors only' carnival at Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre due to COVID-19 restrictions. This did not stop some brilliant performances in the pool with eight records broken. Abbie Donelan was the star of the show, breaking four records and in the process became the first 13-year-old female to break 30 seconds for the 50m freestyle. She also set new times for the 13 years girls 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle and 12-14 girls 200m individual medley. Chloe Donelan also got in the act, breaking the 16 years girls 50m backstroke record by two seconds with a time of 33.14 seconds. Natalia Horsley also broke two new records in the 16 years girls 50m freestyle and butterfly. In fact, in the 16 years girls 50m butterfly, Horsley, Georgie and Chloe Donelan all finished in record time Not to be completely left out, the 13 years Carroll House relay team did the boys proud with a record-breaking time of 2:23.08. Mater Dei sports coordinator Nathan Irvine was proud of the students' efforts. "The atmosphere of the carnival was a little different but this didn't seem to affect our swimmers," Irvine said. "With such standout performances, we will be looking to put together a very strong team as we look to the BISSA Swimming Carnival in the coming weeks." Sherrin claimed the house champions title for a second consecutive year. Age champions in the diving were Zoe Curry, Max Lenehan, Philomena Grigg and Archie Jenkins AGE CHAMPIONS 12 years: Juliet Pearce and Oliver Gailey 13 years: Abbie Donelan and Jones Russell 14 years: Emily Whiting and Ben Devries 15 years: Ella Creighton and Bailey Figgis 16 years: Natalia Horsley and Oscar Gianniotis Senior: Caitlin Wheeler and Thomas Horsley

