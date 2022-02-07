national-sport, afl, greater western sydney, gws, sydney, swans, pre-season, lavington, albury, afl

ALBURY will be rewarded for the multi-million dollar upgrade of Lavington Sportsground with a pre-season AFL game later this month. An all-Sydney clash between Greater Western Sydney (GWS) and Sydney Swans has been scheduled for the border on Friday, February 25. Both teams will host an opening training session for members and fans on Thursday evening, February 24. The game will be the first AFL experience at Lavington Sportsground since the redevelopment. Richmond and Western Bulldogs were set to play a pre-season game at the venue last year but it was moved due to COVID-19 restrictions. GWS coach Leon Cameron is looking forward to returning to Southern NSW. "Thirty-five per cent of our list is made up of players from NSW and the ACT and with seven players hailing directly from the Riverina area, this is a true home game for us," Cameron said. "Our players can't wait to get home and play in front of their families and friends. More importantly, we can't wait to take a game back to regional NSW after the hardships of the last few years. MORE SPORT NEWS "We played AFL and AFLW games in Wagga Wagga in early 2020 and it was a wonderful experience and we expect it will be exactly the same down the road in Albury. "This is one of only two chances we get to play a full-scale practice match ahead of the season opener so the Albury community will see the best of the best battle it out for round one spots in their own backyard. "We can't wait to get down there and encourage everyone to grab a ticket and turn the city orange." The game will be an opportunity for Riverina fans to see several home-grown products in action with the likes of Harry Cunningham (Sydney), Harry Perryman, Jacob Hopper, Matt Flynn and Harry Himmelberg (Giants) all set to be pushing to play. The game will be held at 6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/adf11a02-3095-421d-9921-a532b23ab5b5.jpg/r0_133_1920_1218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg