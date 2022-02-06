sport, local-sport,

WAGGA City captain-coach Josh Thompson believes opening batsman Tim Jenkins can play a vital role in their premiership quest after his composed half century ensured a comfortable run chase in Saturday's win over St Michaels. Jenkins began the year in second grade, but his 51 ensured the Cats chased down St Michaels' 152 with six wickets and more than ten overs to spare. Top order batsmen Thompson and Jono Nicoll didn't bat, instead allowing younger players who were either short of an opportunity or runs a chance to find some form for bigger games ahead. It was memorable game for Louis Grigg (3-25), who bowled brother Angus for four, in the first top grade meeting since Angus and father Mark (coach) departed the Cats for St Michaels this season. Thompson said if Jenkins makes the opening spot his own, it could open up chances to deepen their batting line-up before the bigger matches ahead. "I had a chat to him a few weeks ago, he's been in and out of the first grade team but is a very handy cricketer," Thompson said. "It's good to see his hard work paying off, he batted very well on a wet wicket last week (23 against Lake Albert). "He defended well (against St Michaels) and Dave Garness bowled heavy for them up front." OTHER NEWS Thompson said it was Nicolls' suggestion to step aside from batting for the week to give others a chance. "He's realised his role in the team now is to nurture the young guys, and it's good for our club he's made that decision," Thompson said. "I admire the decision he's made in doing that, he came to me yesterday and said he thinks it's a good chance for the other boys to get a hit up the top and find some runs. "It's a good culture we've got going at the moment. "We will probably use him (Nicoll) as a no.4 bat. He has changed his batting style, he's looking to hit the ball a lot harder and take on bowlers he thinks he can get a hold of. "I don't think you'll see the technically correct Jono we've seen over the last decade." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/763e0c6b-f26a-402f-be9a-7435df767887.jpg/r0_226_2953_1894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg