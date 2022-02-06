coronavirus,

A member of the Wagga community has died from COVID-19 over the weekend, NSW Health has reported. The department expressed its condolences to the families of 28 people who died from the virus across the state overnight, confirming that a person from the Wagga area was among the latest death toll on Sunday. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded another significant decline in COVID-19 case numbers, with 301 reported within the region in the 24 hours until 4pm on Saturday. Of the new infections recorded locally, 97 were detected through PCR testing, and 204 were self-reported following a positive rapid antigen test result. Booster vaccination rates statewide still remain low as NSW Health and local health districts continue to urge those eligible to get their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccination. While more than 95 per cent of those over the age of 16 in NSW are double vaccinated, only 43.5 per cent have received a booster. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health recorded 7893 new cases and 28 deaths within the same reporting period. Of those who died, five people had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 20 people had received two doses, and three people were not vaccinated. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday with 2321 patients in hospital and 147 in ICU. Of the new cases, 3556 came from PCR testing and 4337 are from self-reported positive RAT results. There has now been a total of 285,053 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on January 13. 94.1 per cent of those aged over 16 in NSW are now double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 78.6 per cent of those aged 12 -15 are double vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have had one dose of a vaccine. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 42.8 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and if they occur, stay home and isolate until you can access a test. For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

