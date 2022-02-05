news, local-news,

Police have charged two people in the Riverina after drug raids allegedly uncovered cannabis and unauthorised firearms in their homes. One home in Gobarralong, about 135 kilometres east of Wagga, and another in Harden were raided after officers executed search warrants on Thursday and Friday morning. Officers allegedly found illicit drugs, a firearm and ammunition in the Gobarralong home before arresting a 27-year-old man. The man was taken to Yass Police Station where he was hit with multiple charges, including possessing prohibited drugs, possessing an unauthorised firearm and cultivating a prohibited plant. IN OTHER NEWS: He appeared at Goulburn Local Court on Friday, where he was granted conditional bail to re-appear at Yass Local Court on March 18. Another 27-year-old man was then arrested following the execution of a search warrant in Harden, which allegedly uncovered cannabis, drug utensils and cash. The man was taken to Young Police Station where he was charged with 60 offences, including two counts of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, 50 counts of supply prohibited drug, and two counts of possess prohibited drug. He was refused bail and was due to appear before Wagga Local Court on Saturday, February 5. The drug raids were conducted by officers attached to the Hume Police District's Strike Force Hartt, which was established in November to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in the Harden and Young areas. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

