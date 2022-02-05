news, local-news,

Hundreds of motorbikes are expected in Junee this Saturday for the 17th Junee Poker Run and Blues Night, marking the first time the event has run since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's event will raise much-needed funds for Junee Can Assist, which helps more than sixty people and their families in the Junee community with the medical costs of cancer treatment. Junee Can Assist President Natalie Phillips says the cancellation of the 2021 Poker Run due to ongoing restrictions really affected their fundraising, with the event contributing about half of the charity's funds each year. "Every dollar counts at the moment," she said. "It's all money raised locally and it stays locally in the Junee Shire." IN OTHER NEWS: Event President Tony Fitzgerald says COVID-19 has again made planning 'a bit of a struggle', forcing changes to routes and the Blues Night venue. The event attracted 250 riders in 2020 and Mr Fitzgerald hopes a good weather forecast and excitement for a return to events will attract another strong turnout. "I think everybody wants to get out and do something, so that may play into our hands a bit," he said. Sign on starts at 8:30am at the Junee Golf Club with bikes setting off at 10am. The Blues Night kicks off at 5pm at Junee Showgrounds.

