Wagga City Council will be revisiting its net zero carbon emission targets following a notice of motion from the region's newly-elected deputy mayor. Councillor Jenny McKinnon has called on council to investigate an additional emissions reduction target, look for ways to support the community in reducing their emissions and consider forming a community advisory committee for the targets. Early last year, Wagga City Council committed to reducing its own emissions to net zero by 2040 and set the community a target of 2050 for the same goal - keeping in line with the NSW government's targets. In September, the state government adopted a secondary target of cutting emissions to 50 per cent of 2005 levels by 2030 and Cr McKinnon has called for this to be reflected in Wagga's targets. "To my way of thinking, this new NSW government interim target reflects an understanding of the urgency with regards to emissions reduction targets," she said. "I believe this has implications for our Wagga community target, the timing of which was linked to the NSW target." IN OTHER NEWS Cr McKinnon also highlighted other councils across NSW that have been supporting their communities in achieving their net zero targets through rebates, awards and various programs. "To date I have not heard of our own community plan being linked with a specific council strategy, yet time is slipping away and a community strategic plan review is now due," she said. There was an emphasis from many councillors that the state and federal governments should also be helping to fund emissions reductions projects in Wagga. Councillor Georgie Davies put forward an addition, calling for the report to look into potential fund-generating methods, such as government grants, which could be used to help the community achieve its net zero target. The notice of motion was supported by all nine of the city's councillors and a report investigating the suggestions will be put together by council staff before being presented to the councillors in April.

