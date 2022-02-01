sport, local-sport,

WAGGA Water Polo president Josh Paul is hopeful the club will further prove itself as a potential long term host when the NSW Junior Country Club Championships are held this week. The three day event begins on Friday at Oasis Aquatic Centre, and Wagga will field six teams in under-14 and under-16 boys and girls divisions. Wagga hosted the event in 2020 before last year's edition was cancelled. They will welcome 41 teams this year, up from 27 two years ago, with over 400 juniors competing. Paul is hopeful they will eventually mirror touch football's Junior State Cup and continue to host the event regularly going forward. IN OTHER NEWS "When you've got the support of council as well, it makes it a lot easier to hold championships like this when your facilities aren't privately owned," he said. "The facilities we've got down here at Wagga, the location and the way the town got around the event two years ago helps. "People know they're always welcome in our town, the kids have had two years where they haven't been able to play in representative carnivals like this, especially regional kids. "It's the biggest Country Club Championships that NSW has ever held." Wagga claimed the gold medal in the under-14 boys, as well as making the final of the under-14 girls and the under-16 girls semi finals. "For Wagga to be competitive at this level of water polo is a credit to the kids and coaches," Paul said.

