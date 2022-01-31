sport, local-sport,

JUGGLING being a senior player in a young side with coaching will be a big focus for Katie Clyne after she accepted Leeton-Whitton's first grade position. Clyne, 24, was an assistant to the departed Jenna McCallum last year, but stepped up to the hot seat for the final rounds when McCallum was away. The defender played in Sydney's Randwick Netball Association for two years before returning to the Crows, her junior club, in 2021. "I've always wanted to coach A-grade here at some point, so this is it," she said. "In the second half of the season when I was coaching by myself, learning how to be a player coach was a real challenge. "Trying to still put four good quarters of netball on the court when you're coaching (is tough). As a defender you don't really have a chance to stop and watch the game, you're on the move all the time. "Coaching and playing at the same time, one can distract you from the other so trying to balance that will be another focus this year." OTHER NEWS Clyne expects the club to field a youthful side this year, but is confident they have the nucleus for long term success if the team can stick together. "I coached by myself for the last four or five rounds and we do have a really young squad again, judging by the training turnout so far, she said. "It's about developing those players for the years to come, because hopefully they'll be around for a long time. "We'll focus on skills and developing those players for the higher grades." "I think fitness needs to be quite a bit focus for us this year. We need to be able to run out four quarters of netball, which is something we struggled with last year." Clyne said they also have one eye on being prepared for the new-look Premier League, which begins in 2023. "As a club we definitely want to be in the Premier League. We want to make sure we're developing a strong netball club going forward,so we can be competitive and try and be in that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/0a2d6529-7b93-4f67-ae62-179fc90b3d7e.jpg/r0_27_509_315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg