GRIFFITH coach Greg Dreyer admits the club has been given a chance to hit the 'reset' button as they continue their quest to replace recruits who won't return this season. Canberra recruits Tom and Jack Powell and Henry Delves have departed the club, and ensuring the senior team returns as a strong unit will be a deliberate process. A new era is already starting to take place with Jeff Harris replaced as president by Paul Rogerson after opting to stand aside after a nine-year tenure. Reigning best and fairest winner Jack Rowston has also taken over from long-time predecessor James Toscan as captain as the Swans look to build on last year, where they finished second-last ahead of Narrandera. Dreyer took over as coach after the Swans took 2020 off due to COVID, and said the 'gap year' has taken some time to re-emerge from. A reluctance for players who were a chance to win a flag with their incumbent clubs, only for season cancellations to deny them the chance, is also making recruitment tougher for all clubs. The Swans made the 2018 and 2019 grand finals, but have lost some players who headed elsewhere the following year when the club didn't play. OTHER NEWS "We're in the middle of talking to people still, but nothing you could say is concrete. We're trying our best to get onto a couple of recruits," Dreyer said. "They're very good players and they'll be sorely missed, but it's a long way to travel and we understand that. "Having a season off, it doesn't happen (for footballers) does it. Guys in those grand final teams have moved on to stronger comps and better footy, blokes aren't just going to sit still. "We have a chance to have a real reset on everything and it's going to take a bit of time. The young blokes have some talent, it's getting the senior team back up to scratch." The Swans have most boxes ticked in their bid for inclusion in next year's Premier League and Dreyer is confident the cyclical nature of football will ensure they'll return as a on-field threat. We've had limited conversations about that, but we've made a concerted effort to shore up our committee, and we've filled those spots pretty well," Dreyer said. "We're concentrating on what the guidelines say about off field criteria, but we need to get a stronger senior team. "Our other grades were fairly strong last year and our netball's strong. "We were always going to do that (build from within). Our juniors have always been nice and strong with numbers, we've got to try and develop them. "We've got the crop we played last year as well and they'll be a year older and wiser. We'll be using them again, but we probably need to top up with a couple of mature boys." Dreyer said Rowston is ready to step up as their on-field leader. "Tosco (Toscan) was keen to step aside, he's done the job for a number of years. We offered it to Jack and he was very keen," Dreyer said. "He's very passionate about his footy, he's well respected and the boys will follow him."

