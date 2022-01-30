sport, local-sport,

Muscle Factory was back to his best behaviour at Menangle on Saturday night. The multiple group one winner, bred and part-owned in Wagga, made it four wins from his last six starts at Menangle despite some nervous moments in the score up. After galloping last time out and ruin his chances, Muscle Factory was able to recover before going on to win by 10.4 metres in a mile rate of 1:50.1. There was plenty of Riverina success across the metropolitan card. Coming off a disappointing effort in the Leeton Pacers Cup, Whereyabinboppin was able to bounce back to winning ways. After working to the front, the six-year-old was able to clock a winning mile rate of 1:51.3. It was his first win for a year but he only had seven starts, for only one placing in between. Former Junee drivers Cameron and Ashley Hart also tasted success on the program. Cameron drove Doubtless Bay to victory for former Young trainer Jason Grimson while Ashley scored with Our Cowgirls and Lace for Brad Hewitt. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/3eae5d32-e71f-4ecb-a33b-12cd38d6f12f.JPG/r0_146_960_688_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg