Double act for Harris with Beyond Bling

It has taken Beyond Bling a little time to find his stride but he's definitely made the most of it his week. After breaking through for his first win at six at Junee on Tuesday, the three-year-old was able to back it up with another win at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Beyond Bling had been placed in two of his three starts as a two-year-old, and had another two top-four finishes before winning by 22.2 metres earlier in the week. Old Junee trainer-driver Matthew Harris, who also owns and bred the son of Bling It On, is pleased to see him starting to put it all together. "He did it pretty comfortably," Harris said. "He's just been getting a bit better." Coming off the big win at Junee, Beyond Bling was able to race a similar grade. However Harris believes confidence has been a real key to his success. Especially as he was comfortably able to get the better of his rivals again. "He's driving better now and I've liked him from the start," Harris said. "He looks like an early two-year-old type but he just didn't go early. "I still thought he could win a two-year-old at the back end of the season so I gave him as much time as I could as I thought he would win one in his first couple of starts but he just started to go a bit rough, lost his confidence and it became a bit of a habit but I played around with his gear and the last few runs really helped him." After finding the front early, the drifting $2.5 fav held off Schiavone ($2.50) to win by 5.8 metres. READ MORE However Harris is now looking to give him a spell. Meanwhile Chiltern trainer Peter Romero took out overall honours with a running double. First he scored with Misskontiki who broke through coming off consecutive placings. Cheez then added to his success as he dominated his rivals, going on to win by 13.8 metres after finding the front early from his wide starting point. Riverina Paceway races again on Tuesday with the club holding their memorial meeting. Misskontiki's win was the first of a double for Jackson Painting, who also tasted success with Sporting Robyn. Blake Jones also drove a double after winning the first with Kamendable for Coolamon trainer Ian Edyvean before driving Some Change to victory for Don Rudd

