Wagga councillors are set to discuss bringing their ordinary meetings on tour across the region in a bid to improve the representation of small villages. Ahead of Monday's meeting, councillor Tim Koschel has filed a notice of motion calling on Wagga City Council to investigate moving some of their scheduled meetings to community halls or churches in outlying villages. Every ordinary meeting is currently held in the Baylis Street council chambers and Cr Koschel believes this has caused the elected representatives to become too "Wagga-centric". "I'd love to see us go to the community instead of making the community come to us because the council is a group of nine people - it's not a building," he said. "The villages aren't hundreds of kilometres away and it will let us see first-hand what issues they are dealing with day to day." Cr Koschel stated he'd like to see "two or three" council meetings held in the outlying towns each year, with each town being visited at least once over the course of the term. Part of the notice of motion includes investigating adequate locations in each village where the meetings could be held. The prospect has been welcomed by Deb Bewick, the president of the Uranquinty Progress Association, who said the meetings would be educational for both councillors and rural residents. "I think it would be beneficial for the councillors and council staff to come out to the villages, meet people, see what's around and get a feeling of what's needed," Mrs Bewick said. "But also if Uranquinty residents get to know council and the councillors, it will help them understand the process better so they can then enter into that process down the line if they have any issues." IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Bewick offered up the Uranquinty Community Hall as the perfect location for the occasional council meeting, due to its open space and WiFi connection. Alongside the ordinary meetings, Cr Koschel has also called on Wagga City Council to investigate holding community engagement sessions with the outlying villages. "While we're out for those meetings we should try and tie in these sessions with councillors, senior staff members and planners where members of the community can come and have a chat with us," he said. "Anyone can pick up the phone and send an email but it became very clear during the election campaign that the villages feel like they are second rate to Wagga which isn't the case." Councillors will vote on the motion at their meeting on Monday night.

