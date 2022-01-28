newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The passionate refugees behind popular travelling food stall Tasty Tibetan Treats have upgraded to a permanent location in the centre of Wagga. Jinpa Gyatso and Sonam Lhamo have moved their business away from bustling country marketplaces and into Forsyth Street, taking over the former location of Invermay Lane Brasserie. Mr Gyatso described the restaurant, tucked between Sturt Mall and the Wagga Marketplace, as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. "We are very scared and it is very hard, but we are also very happy because it is a dream come true," he said. The business is Wagga's first ever Tibetan restaurant and will feature all of the beloved menu items that have proved so popular at marketplaces across the region, such as momos, shapaleys and thenthuk. All of the dishes were taught to Mr Gyatso by his grandmother back in the Tibetan countryside and he believes having a proper restaurant will eventually allow him to introduce even more authentic dishes from his home nation. The couple said they were blown away by the support the community showed their food stall last year and they have already received a wave of positive feedback for the new location. "We are very thankful we have got some very good reviews and good comments from the community already," Mr Gyatso said. "Some people have come back three times since their first time and we have got really great feedback." IN OTHER NEWS: After spending four years in India and then six in Sydney, Mr Gyatso and Ms Lhamo moved to Wagga in 2019 in search of a more peaceful atmosphere. Bushfires and the COVID pandemic meant their decision was instantly marred with hurdles, but the pair are still incredibly happy with the move. "It's quiet, peaceful, cheap and very similar to where I grew up in Tibet with lots of farms," Mr Gyatso said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/bd681de3-3e9c-402c-a8b6-906153496620.jpg/r2_46_5163_2962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg