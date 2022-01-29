news, local-news,

PUPPY-KILLING parvovirus should be at the forefront of every dog owner's mind according to Wagga veterinarian Dr Ebony Schoenfeld. Dr Schoenfeld is warning residents to get their beloved pets vaccinated against the virus as it can be contracted through contaminated environments unknown to pet owners. "Parvovirus is a horrific disease that not only kills puppies and young adult dogs but also causes awful suffering in the meantime," she said. "It is highly distressing for owners to lose their companion in this manner." The virus attacks cells in the dog's intestines and blocks them from being able to absorb vital nutrients. Many dogs and puppies die of the virus due to dehydration and given the nature of the virus, vaccination is one of the only preventatives. IN OTHER NEWS: "Even if your dog never leaves your property this virus, which can live in the environment for years, can be brought onto your property on your shoes or car tires," Dr Shoefeld said. "That's why vaccinating our entire canine community is so important." A discount on vaccinations offered to monthly concession-card holders thanks to Wagga vets and pet charity Paws for a Purpose through Puppy Vaccination and Microchipping Clinics will hopefully encourage more residents to take action. Starting from February 5, $15 parvovirus vaccinations or microchipping are being offered to concession card holders including pensioners, Newstart recipients and health cardholders The first Wagga Puppy Vaccination and Microchipping Clinic will be held at Glenfield Park Community Centre from 9am to 12.30pm on February 5. Find out if there is an outbreak of parvovirus in your area by visiting ParvoALERT.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/b1bed243-f213-4206-a590-17a755c10466.PNG/r0_30_1040_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg