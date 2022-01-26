newsletters, editors-pick-list,

DYLAN Alcott's career and advocacy for people with disabilities has earnt him a title that could lead to significant change for millions of Australians. The three-time Paralympic gold medalist was named 2022 Australian of the Year on Tuesday night, the first person with a disability to receive the honour in the award's 62-year history. Passing on the baton was last year's titleholder Grace Tame who kept the conversation regarding sexual assault alive through fierce and unapologetic advocacy. Wagga Autism Support Group president Deb Bewick hopes Mr Alcott will utilise the platform in a similar fashion. "I think Dylan's always had a lot to say, and he will definitely use that platform for good," she said. "He is a magnificent advocate for people with disabilities." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Bewick has been a prominent local advocate for 20 years and spends much of her time caring for her daughter who has autism. She described Mr Alcott as a perfect role model to encourage the one in five Australians with a disability to take control of their own narratives. "The best way to help people is to let them have their own say and their own input in their futures," she said. As the founder of the Dylan Alcott Foundation, the tennis star has continually used his public profile to encourage those with a disability to pursue their passions and promote inclusivity within the community. During his acceptance speech on Tuesday evening, he promised to use the next 12 months as Australian of the Year to make those celebrating from home proud. "Winning grand slams and gold medals isn't my purpose," he said. "My purpose is changing perceptions, so people with disabilities, people like me, can get out there and live the lives that they deserve to live."

