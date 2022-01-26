news, local-news,

NSW Rural Fire Service Bland Temora Zone Group Captain Jonathon McKenzie has been awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal for more than 22 years with the organisation. Mr McKenzie joined Weethalle Brigade in 1999 and led strike teams from his zone to the Dunns Road fire near Tumbarumba in 2019/2020. "It's an honour. I didn't expect the award, but it's a nice thing. My father was in the RFS and I joined to help the community," he said. Mr McKenzie award citation stated his commitment in representing volunteers was "second to none". "His advice and guidance is regularly sought by the zone liaison committee, senior management team and pre-and post-season captain's meetings," the citation stated. "He is well regarded for his representation of the NSW RFS with key stakeholders and land managers, particularly during difficult times. "Mr McKenzie is a strong advocate for NSW RFS volunteers and his community. He has...made a major contribution to the safety of the communities where he has served."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/b6f7b61e-f2d7-457c-a891-13cd21284bee.jpg/r0_52_493_331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg