Demand for places at Charles Sturt University has gone up this year as offers start to go out to Year 12 students across the nation. CSU has offered places to more than 16,000 students for 2022, and the number of applications received by the uni has gone up 13 per cent compared to January 2021. And more students could be studying at the Wagga campus this year, as 2275 offers to prospective students went out, an increase of six per cent. Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon said she is pleased to see strong growth across a wide range of courses on CSU's regional campuses. "Our strategic focus courses in agriculture, cyber security and information technology have also seen an increase in applications," she said. "The number of offers made to prospective students to study at our campuses has increased to 7429 in 2022, coupled with more than 9000 offers made to online students." In Other news: Bachelor of Agricultural Science and Bachelor of Education were the courses in demand at the Wagga campus, while there was overall demand for places in Bachelor of Nursing, Bachelor of Education (K-12) and Bachelor of Social Work. There was also a marked increase in applications to the Diploma of General Studies, which is a pathway course to undergraduate degrees. Overall, offers for 2022 have increased by seven per cent. "For the last six years, Charles Sturt has topped the Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching Graduate Outcomes Survey (GOS)," Professor Leon said. "In 2020, 84.7 per cent of our graduates were in full-time employment four months after graduation, substantially above the sector average of 68.9 per cent. "These are really important outcomes for prospective students to consider as they evaluate their tertiary education options." Sebastian Masson from The Rock ,18, will be taking a place at the Wagga campus to study a Bachelor of Liberal studies (arts), and he said that CSU offers him the chance to go to a big university while enjoying the familiarity of home during a pandemic. "Online learning is not ideal for me...it was a good choice to stay local, stay close to family, stay somewhere where I can find a job and live life more normally than they are in the cities at the moment, which I think are a little bit chaotic."

