newsletters, editors-pick-list,

WHEN Candy McKenzie and her mother found themselves in a bit of a pickle near a busy Wagga road the Temora duo began to panic. At first, there had been no help in sight, nor anyone in which the visitors could call for assistance. And that's when the kind gesture of two Wagga strangers changed everything. "Just before an appointment, mum and I had decided to drop into Bunnings," Ms McKenzie said. 'On our way back, I wanted to call into the pet shop that is basically across the road from Bunning's driveway." Ms McKenzie wanted to go to Bob's Birdz-N-Pets as they were only in town for the day, but in order to do so on foot she would have to cross through a busy roundabout. Ms McKenzie requires the assistance of a walker while her mother requires a scooter and in a split-second decision to avoid having to get the scooter in the car and then out again, she decided to try and cross the four-lane road. "I went to see if it was possible to get over four lanes of traffic without dying in the process," Ms McKenzie said. IN OTHER NEWS: And to her credit, she did just that. Ms McKenzie had successfully reached the other side of the road. "There I hit another obstacle," she said. "There was a construction site between me and the pet shop and with no way around it. "Thinking I would have to turn around and go back, I was about to call mum when I looked up and saw this man waving at me to go over to him. "Before I knew it this lovely lady had jumped in her loader/digger and came over to smooth out the dirt to let me through, meanwhile the man pushed me through the softer dirt to get me to the other side." Ms McKenzie said the kindness and understanding shown by the complete strangers had been "amazing". "I sat on the other side totally blown away by these peoples' kind deed," she said. "It just proves that one kind deed, that doesn't seem like a lot for you, can mean the world to someone else and will be something that they won't soon forget." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/80cb9d47-4dc8-4ed3-96fd-1696126cf0b2.jpg/r0_95_750_519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg