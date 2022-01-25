news, local-news,

WAGGA pre-school and kindergarten children are being encouraged to participate in a free national initiative which aims to address the "alarming impact" COVID-19 has had on the age group. The initiative, run by Best&Less, aims to enhance children's creativity, imagination and fine motor skills through colouring. "We want to support the next generation in their education and encourage handwriting from a young age," Best&Less CEO Rodney Orrock said. Children will be able to pick up a free Colour Me Happy colouring book from the Wagga store. IN OTHER NEWS: The initiative has already proven popular with Wagga staff saying the first few lots had gone super quick, but not to worry and there will be more and more coming in as a new edition is released every two weeks. "We are excited to give back to families and communities where we can after a challenging two years for parents and their children," Mr Orrock said. "Family is at the heart of our brand and we are continually looking for ways to inspire the next generation. Participants will also be able to enter into a competition to win one of three $10,000 Day Care/Prescool makeovers or one of 40 $50 gift cards at www.bestandless.com.au/colour-me-happy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/0b53f377-faca-4885-a677-2c22629c16e0.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg