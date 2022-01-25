news, local-news,

WAGGA will be left in stitches as two of Australia's funniest performers take to the Civic Theatre for a loose night of sharp humour. Award-winning comedians Geraldine Hickey and Nath Valvo will kick off the city's 2022 comedy calendar on Saturday evening, after two years riddled with cancellations for local box offices. Winner of best comedy at Adelaide's Fringe Weekly Awards in 2018, Mr Valvo is excited to take on the regional venue. "Regional gigs are much more fun. The vibe is always better," he said. "No snobs in the audience, and I think comedians always let loose a bit more when performing out of the major cities." His shows have been described as a "must-see" by critics, and he has continued to impress crowds internationally following his nomination as best newcomer at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2016. IN OTHER NEWS: He chuckled that he wasn't concerned until asked by The Daily Advertiser whether COVID's impact on regional performing arts added any pressure to hosting an eventful night. However, he's confident the show will bring some much needed attention away from the drawn-out impacts of the ongoing pandemic. "If there is to be one good thing to come out of this nightmare two years is I think we all have a newfound appreciation for live shows and how much fun it is to perform comedy and how cathartic it is for everyone to gather around and take the piss out of everything," he said. "We are just majorly pumped to get on the stage and take everyone's mind off the news." He said the audience can expect a night of "two comedians gagging for attention again" after what has been a challenging year for the entertainment industry overall. With a spring in their step, Geraldine Hickey will counteract Mr Valvo's high-energy stage presence with "deadpan and bang on" killer lines, ready to bring the house down. "Comedy with a mate is always a lot better," he said. "[It] puts us in a better mood, and the show is better because of it." Tickets are on sale online and at the Civic Theatre box office. Service NSW Discover Vouchers can now be redeemed online. If you experience any difficulty with redemption contact the Box Office on 6926 9688. The Box Office opening hours are Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/6500ddec-54ee-4530-8ccc-f9c18dfeaa63.png/r0_12_667_389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg