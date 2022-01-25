newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Passionate and dedicated local residents who set aside their free time to help out the Wagga community will be recognised in the city's 2022 Australia Day honours. Eight nominees are in the running for the five awards, which include Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Environmental Citizen of the Year, the Ted Ryder Sports Memorial Award and the Walk of Honour. Deidre Tome has lived in Wagga since 1969 and has been put forward for Citizen of the Year due to her unrivalled commitment to hosting fundraisers for the Sunrise Rotary Club, the Bidgee Dragons and the Legacy Club of Wagga. "I am extremely humbled because this nomination is a huge surprise and it came totally out of left field," Mrs Tome said. "I've always said that if you want to participate in an activity, you need to be able to put some time forward to helping that organisation operate and be active ... and that's what I have done." Also in the running for Citizen of the Year is June Durham, who has spent years spreading musical joy by playing her harp at various aged care homes and medical wards across Wagga . "It makes people happy and I just love to play for people and make them happy," the 80-year-old said. "When I found out I was nominated I was so surprised and I felt a bit silly and awkward but also very, very humbled." Mrs Durham said seeing people enjoy her soothing music was the greatest reward she could ask for. IN OTHER NEWS: Three standout young residents have shown an early passion for helping out the community, earning themselves nominations for Wagga's Young Citizen of the Year. Kooringal High School graduate Chloe Hinds has been recognised for her selfless efforts organising various fundraisers for her school, the PCYC and the Forest Hill Fire Brigade. "I was definitely a little bit surprised by the nomination because it's just a small impact we are able to do through the school but it's very heartwarming people wanted to nominate me," she said. "I've always liked helping others and also I'm a bit of a perfectionist and I love to be creative and have things come across really well ... and seeing people smile afterwards is really rewarding." Also in the running for the award is 12-year-old Ariba Omar, who has been volunteering for Cancer Council Wagga since she was four. Ariba said she was inspired to get involved with the efforts by watching her parents and has never looked back. "I always saw my parents volunteering and selling raffle tickets so I asked if I could get involved and ever since then I have loved it," she said. "I was extremely shocked and excited when I was nominated and it's a great thing that people think I am worthy of it." The Riverina Anglican College graduate George Kirolus has also been dominated for the award due to his efforts to improve the wellbeing of his school's community. The only nominee for Environmental Citizen of the Year is the Rotary Club of South Wagga, due to their Rocky Hill Regeneration Sub-Group who have been working tirelessly to restore the Rocky Hill Reserve. Seasoned umpire Brian Robinson is the only nominee in the running for the Ted Ryder Sports Memorial Award. He has been a member of the South Wagga Blues Cricket Club for more than four decades and has been the umpire for more than 430 local AFL matches, including several grand finals. Environmental sustainability champion Dick Green is the sole nomination for the Walk of Honour award, off the back of his work with Greening Australia and community organisations such as Wagga Urban Landcare and Erin Earth. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

