Structure fire in Brungle results in total loss of haystack, shed
Crews will be monitoring the site of a hayshed fire near Tumut for a number of days after it caught alight early Monday morning.
Two brigades attached to the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) were called to a structure fire on Brungle Road in Brungle, outside of Tumut, just before 9am on Monday.
The Brungle and Tumut brigades found a large hayshed alight upon arrival, which resulted in a complete haystack loss.
"It is suspected that it was spontaneous combustion," an RFS spokesperson said, with a tarp recently placed over the hay after a storm caused damage to the roof.
"The hay will smoulder for some time, so the local brigades will [continue to monitor it]."
The spokesperson said that haystack fires can start for no apparent reason, pointing to the RFS website for more information.
