Crews will be monitoring the site of a hayshed fire near Tumut for a number of days after it caught alight early Monday morning. Two brigades attached to the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) were called to a structure fire on Brungle Road in Brungle, outside of Tumut, just before 9am on Monday. The Brungle and Tumut brigades found a large hayshed alight upon arrival, which resulted in a complete haystack loss. IN OTHER NEWS: "It is suspected that it was spontaneous combustion," an RFS spokesperson said, with a tarp recently placed over the hay after a storm caused damage to the roof. "The hay will smoulder for some time, so the local brigades will [continue to monitor it]." The spokesperson said that haystack fires can start for no apparent reason, pointing to the RFS website for more information.

