Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases have been reported across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) on Monday. NSW Health has reported 535 new infections of the virus in the MLHD, including 346 cases detected from PCR tests and 189 from self-reported rapid antigen tests. This is a drop from yesterday's local tally of 843 new cases. The MLHD reported there are currently 33 people with COVID-19 in its hospitals, and four people in the ICU. The health district also released a breakdown of the current active cases across the region by local government area (as recorded by PCR tests only): Across the state 15,091 new cases of the virus were reported on Monday, and 24 deaths. Of the new cases 6901 were from rapid antigen tests while 8190 came from PCR testing. There are 2816 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 196 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 2712 patients were being cared for with 189 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 93.9 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.3 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 33.5 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 82.7 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 28 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. COVID testing sites are open in Wagga seven days a week at the MLHD's Murray Street clinic, between 8am and 4pm, and at the drive-through site at Wagga Showground between 7.30am and 12.30pm. Laverty Pathology also operates a drive-through clinic in the Riverina Playhouse car park, off Cross and Tarcutta streets, between 8am and noon on weekdays. Appointments are required for a COVID test at the GP-led respiratory clinic at Glenrock in Glenfield Park, where people can be tested between 9am and 5pm on weekdays. The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and if they occur, stay home and isolate until you can access a test. For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

