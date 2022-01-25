coronavirus,

RESIDENTS will need to continue masking up after the NSW government announced current safety restrictions would be extended until the end of February. Two years on from when the first novel coronavirus case reached Australian shores, mask-wearing, QR code check-ins, and social distancing measures continue to be a crucial part of protecting the community. While it remains an exhausting era for businesses and consumers, regional business leaders state the prevalence of COVID-19 throughout the community has led many to rethink the importance of following NSW Health's advice. Wagga Business Chamber business manager Serena Hardwick said while she never thought the efforts of the pandemic would continue to directly effort businesses now two years ago, customers will continue to see their safety prioritised. IN OTHER NEWS: "Getting people into businesses is really important, and if there are protection mechanisms for customers, then that's only going to help," she said. "The last two years have looked a bit different for the Wagga community given that we actually have cases now. "I think people's opinions on whether we should be wearing masks and stuff now are really different to 12 months ago." She said activity down Wagga's busy streets has remained promising during what is not normally a busy trading period, however, consumer confidence may have declined for industries such as hospitality where mask-wearing has its flexibilities around food. Pubs, nightclubs and indoor venues will have to keep their dancefloors cleared until February 28, which NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet acknowledged as "a pain" for young people and some businesses. "I believe the maintenance of these measures ... will actually drive economic activity, not impede it," he said. Mr Perrottet has promised businesses impacted by the Omicron wave will receive fresh support within a week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

