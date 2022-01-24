Fierce rivals to battle it out in T20 decider

sport, local-sport,

Once again South Wagga and Wagga City will meet with silverware on the line. Wagga City are out to defend the Twenty20 title they won in the inaugural event last year while South Wagga are looking to add complete the set after taking out last year's grand final. The two teams met to start the competition with the Cats scoring a 13-run victory. It backed up a one-day win heading into the Christmas break, however captain-coach Josh Thompson expects a very different challenge. "It is going to be a tough game," Thompson said. "They have a lot of quality players to come back so I think it is going to be a really close game. "It will be good and hard fought so I'm looking forward to the challenge." Wagga City won their first four matches of the competition before being bowled out for 84 by Kooringal Colts on Sunday night. Thompson is looking to put the match behind them." "Colts put in a pretty strong performance with the ball and it put a hole in us but I thought young Hugh Jenkins and Caleb Walker put in a really good effort in the end to get us some runs to try to defend but it was a pretty good performance from the Colts. However they are unlikely to make any changes with Luke Naumann struggling with a quadriceps complaint. READ MORE On the other hand the Blues have brought in some experienced faces from their last win over Wagga RSL on Saturday. Co-coach Joel Robinson and Brayden Ambler are back in however Luke Gerhard and Alex Smeeth are still unavailable. Harrison Hugler and Terry Willis come out of the side. Their young guns did the job to ensure their passage through and now Robinson is hoping the team can fire right from the start. "New ball wickets are obviously the key and getting off to a good start with the bat," Robinson said. "That's two things we didn't do last time. "They got us in both of those so if we start better with both bat and ball it will go a long way." The Cats are the only side to get the better of the Blues so far this season. Thompson is also looking to hit back from their loss to Colts and continue the trend against the Blues with a good start to the clash. "Hopefully we can get the wood on them in the first six overs and build a strong innings and vice versa with the ball," he said. "Hopefully we can knock over a few of their key batsmen early. "It is always the key with those guys as they bat so deep. "You have take your opportunities." Both teams will be also looking to do their part for Country Hope by hitting as many sixes as possible with Wagga Cricket once again partnering with the charity throughout the competition. The final starts at 6.30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/fb7d474b-1478-4db6-acdd-8d6a86027c14.jpg/r3_294_5757_3545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg